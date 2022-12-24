Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of two protesters sentenced to death

The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries
Iran's Supreme Court has accepted the appeals of two protesters sentenced to death due to flaws in investigating their cases, the country's judiciary said on Saturday.
"The Supreme Court accepted the appeals of Mohammad Qobadloo and Saman Saidi Yasin, accused of the recent riots," the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.
"Due to research deficiencies, the Supreme Court has referred them to the same courts for re-examination."
Nationwide unrest erupted in mid-September after the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws.
Iran hanged two protesters earlier this month: Mohsen Shekari, 23, was accused of blocking a main road in September and wounding a member of the paramilitary Basij force with a knife. Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, who was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members, was publicly hanged from a construction crane.
The 78-year-old Frenchman has been jailed in Kathmandu since 2003 for the murder of two North American tourists
The US Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Kyiv and Nato allies
Release comes on day women were banned from universities in Afghanistan
Gloom of last lunar mission is offset by the optimism that is raised by Artemis I
Revolutionised medicine may be at hand, but barriers remain
The online facility was suspended for several countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic
For many low-income and minority Americans, automobiles have been turbo-boosted engines of inequality, immobilising their owners with debt, increasing their exposure to hostile law enforcement, and in general accelerating the forces that drive apart haves and have-nots