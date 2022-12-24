UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of two protesters sentenced to death

Authorities accept request due to flaws while investigating their cases

AP
AP

By Reuters

Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 4:04 PM

Iran's Supreme Court has accepted the appeals of two protesters sentenced to death due to flaws in investigating their cases, the country's judiciary said on Saturday.

"The Supreme Court accepted the appeals of Mohammad Qobadloo and Saman Saidi Yasin, accused of the recent riots," the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.

"Due to research deficiencies, the Supreme Court has referred them to the same courts for re-examination."

Nationwide unrest erupted in mid-September after the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws.

Iran hanged two protesters earlier this month: Mohsen Shekari, 23, was accused of blocking a main road in September and wounding a member of the paramilitary Basij force with a knife. Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, who was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members, was publicly hanged from a construction crane.


More news from World
Once you see the truth about cars, you can’t unsee it

World

Once you see the truth about cars, you can’t unsee it

For many low-income and minority Americans, automobiles have been turbo-boosted engines of inequality, immobilising their owners with debt, increasing their exposure to hostile law enforcement, and in general accelerating the forces that drive apart haves and have-nots

World