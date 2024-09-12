Iran summons heads of four European embassies, says news agency

The Iranian national flag seen over a building of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Reuters File Photo

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 5:54 PM

Iran's foreign ministry summoned the heads of the British, French, German and Dutch embassies on Thursday, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency reported, following accusations of missile transfers to Russia and the imposition of new sanctions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in its war in Ukraine within weeks.

The US, Britain, Germany and France also announced new sanctions on Iran, including measures against its national airline Iran Air.