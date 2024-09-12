E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iran summons heads of four European embassies, says news agency

This development comes in the wake of accusations of missile transfers to Russia and the imposition of new sanctions

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
The Iranian national flag seen over a building of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Reuters File Photo
The Iranian national flag seen over a building of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Reuters File Photo

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 5:54 PM

Iran's foreign ministry summoned the heads of the British, French, German and Dutch embassies on Thursday, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency reported, following accusations of missile transfers to Russia and the imposition of new sanctions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in its war in Ukraine within weeks.


The US, Britain, Germany and France also announced new sanctions on Iran, including measures against its national airline Iran Air.

The Kremlin said after Blinken's statement that the assertions were baseless. Iran said the statements on missile transfers to Russia were "false and misleading" and condemned the new sanctions, which also include the cancellation of bilateral air services agreements by the three European states.

"Following the continuation of non-constructive statements by some European parties aligned with the United States falsely claiming interference in the Ukraine conflict and imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic, the embassy heads of Britain, France, the Netherlands and Germany have been summoned in Tehran," Mizan said.

Iran's most senior diplomat in London was summoned by Britain's foreign ministry on Wednesday. Iran's ambassador to the Netherlands was summoned by the Dutch foreign ministry which called for "new, robust EU sanctions" against Tehran.


More news from World