Iran summons Australian ambassador over 'biased stance': Report

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 78 out of 105 Russian drones during the assault, with 23 more likely impacted by active electronic jamming
Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the Australian ambassador in Tehran over what it said was his country's biased stance on Iran's attack against Israel, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.
Ian McConville was summoned due to his country's repeated bias, including on Iran's response to what it called "the Zionist regime," meaning Israel.
Australia's embassy in Tehran did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
Tehran launched a missile attack against Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups. Israel has said it will respond.
At least 45 container vessels stuck outside eastern ports; vessel backlog could double by end of week, analyst says
Envoys in Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York ordered to return immediately to Dhaka
27 tigers and three lions died from bird flu at My Quynh Safari in Long An province from September 6 to 18, according to media reports
Judge hands down longer sentence than prosecutors sought
The blaze in Pingtung County broke out the same day that Typhoon Krathon made landfall in the island's south
Flights grounded, financial markets shut for second day
The 2024 race has seen more twists than a Hollywood blockbuster