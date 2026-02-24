Iran says students must respect 'red lines' after protests
Tehran vows to retaliate 'ferociously' against any attack from the US, even a limited one
Students have a right to protest but must "understand the red lines", Iran's government spokeswoman said Tuesday, in the first official reaction to renewed anti-government rallies on campuses.
University students kicked off a new semester with gatherings over the weekend in which they revived slogans from nationwide protests against the country's clerical leadership that peaked in January and were met by a deadly crackdown.