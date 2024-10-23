Iran strike will show your force, Israel's defence chief tells pilots

Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant. Photo: AFP file

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told Air Force crews on Wednesday that after striking in Iran, the world will understand Israel's might and its enemies will learn a lesson, according to a video and an X post published by his office.

Israel has been planning a response to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct. 1, Tehran's second direct attack on Israel in six months.

"After we attack in Iran, they will understand in Israel and elsewhere what your preparations have included," Gallant told the crews in the video, which his office said was filmed at Hatzerim Air Base.

On X, Gallant added: "In my conversation with them I emphasized - after we attack Iran, everyone will understand your might, the process of preparation and training - any enemy that tries to harm the State of Israel will pay a heavy price."

The Middle East has been on edge in anticipation of the Israeli retaliation for Iran's attack in which around 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel.