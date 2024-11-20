Iran site targeted by Israel not nuclear facility, says IAEA chief

A satellite image shows the Parchin rocket motor casting facility in Iran. — Reuters

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that the agency did not consider Iran's Parchin site "a nuclear facility" after Israel claimed it hit Tehran's nuclear programme in a strike last month.

"We don't have any information that would confirm (the) presence of nuclear material" in Parchin, even though the site "could have been involved in the past in some activities," Grossi told reporters in Vienna.

"But as far as the IAEA is concerned, we do not see this as a nuclear facility," he said.

"I leave it to those military decision makers to judge and characterise places," he added.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel's late October attack on Iran damaged "a component" of the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme.

"It has been published that a certain component of their nuclear programme was hit in this attack," Netanyahu told the Israeli parliament.