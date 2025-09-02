  • search in Khaleej Times
Iran says US missile demands block path to nuclear talks

A sixth round of Iran-US talks was suspended after the start of a 12-day war in June

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 7:32 PM

The path to nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States is not closed but US demands for curbs on Iranian missiles are obstructing prospects for talks, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday.

A sixth round of Iran-US talks was suspended after the start of a 12-day war in June, in which Israel and the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran retaliated with waves of ballistic missiles against Israel.

"We indeed pursue rational negotiations. By raising unrealisable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path that negates any talks," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, said in a post on X.

Western countries fear Iran's uranium enrichment programme could yield material for an atomic warhead and that it seeks to develop a ballistic missile to carry one.

Iran says its nuclear programme is only for electricity generation and other civilian uses and that it is enriching uranium as fuel for these purposes.

It has denied seeking to create missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads and says its defence capabilities cannot be open to negotiation in any talks over its atomic programme.

Larijani's comments follow last week's launch by France, Germany and Britain of a "snapback mechanism" that could reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

The three countries, also known as the E3, have urged Iran to engage in nuclear negotiations with the US, among other conditions, in order to have the imposition of the snapback sanctions delayed for up to six months.