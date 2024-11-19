Iran says no charges against student who stripped to underwear

Women hold placards in support of an Iranian female student, named as Ahoo Daryaei on social media, seen in her underwear at a Tehran university in protest against the country's strict Islamic dress code, and all Iranian women who fight for freedom, during a rally in front of the Iranian embassy in Prague, November 11, 2024. Reuters

Iran's judiciary said Tuesday it has not issued an indictment against a student who stripped off to her underwear at a university in Tehran.

"Considering that she was sent to the hospital, and it was found that she was ill, she was handed over to her family... and no judicial case has been filed against her," judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told a news conference, without naming her.

Earlier in November, footage of a female student circulated online, showing her sitting and briefly walking at Islamic Azad University in Tehran before stripping down to her underwear.

The move sparked harsh reactions from officials in Iran, where covering the neck and head and dressing modestly became mandatory for women following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Science Minister Hossein Simaei described it as an "immoral and uncustomary" act, while adding that she had not been expelled from her university.

London-based human rights group Amnesty International said the woman was "violently arrested after she removed her clothes in protest against abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials."

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani denied both the violent nature of her arrest and any connection of the incident to the Islamic dress code.