Iran says it launched Noor 3 satellite into orbit

The pristine samples are believed to be the leftover building blocks from the dawn of our solar system and will help scientists better understand how Earth and life formed
Iran's Revolutionary Guards successfully launched a third military satellite into orbit on Wednesday, state media reported, citing Minister of Communications Issa Zarepour.
The Noor 3 imaging satellite orbits at an altitude of 450 kilometres above the earth's surface and was launched by the three-stage Qased, or messenger carrier, state media said, which launched its predecessor Noor 2 in 2022.
The US military says the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, possibly including nuclear warheads.
Tehran denies US assertions that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.
Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East, has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent years due to technical issues.
The Biden administration issued fresh Iran-related sanctions on Sept. 19, targeting multiple people and entities in Iran, Russia, China and Turkey in connection with Tehran's drone and military aircraft development.
It had previously imposed sanctions on Iran's civilian space agency and two research organisations in 2019, saying they were being used to advance Tehran's ballistic missile programme.
ALSO READ:
The pristine samples are believed to be the leftover building blocks from the dawn of our solar system and will help scientists better understand how Earth and life formed
Firefighters and startups are using AI-enabled cameras to scan the horizon for signs of smoke
The Russian foreign minister says the conflict will be resolved on the battlefield if Kyiv and the West stuck to that stance
He says migrants who risk drowning at sea 'must be rescued' because doing so was 'a duty of humanity'
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says won't interfere with judiciary's decisions, adds fair elections can take place without Imran Khan or hundreds of PTI members who are jailed
Drugs recovered at the crime scene could have killed 500,000 people, New York Police Department said
The Israeli PM says historic peace with Saudi Arabia will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict
The former PM remains in jail after being convicted in a graft case in August despite his three-year sentence being suspended by a court