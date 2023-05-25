Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile

New draft legislation proposes a multiple citizenship option and cuts the required residency years before naturalisation
Iran successfully test-launched a ballistic missile with a potential 2,000km range on Thursday, state media said, two days after the chief of Israel's armed forces raised the prospect of "action" against Tehran over its nuclear programme.
Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, says its weapons are capable of reaching the bases of Israel and the United States in the region.
Despite US and European opposition, the Islamic Republic has said it will further develop its "defensive" missile programme.
"Our message to Iran's enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability," Iranian Defence Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani said.
State TV broadcast a few seconds of footage of what it said was the launch of an upgraded version of Iran's Khoramshahr 4 ballistic missile with a range of 2,000km and able to carry a 1,500kg warhead.
The state news agency Irna said the liquid-fuel missile had been named the 'Kheibar'. "The domestically-build Kheibar missile's outstanding features include quick preparation and launch time, which makes it a tactical weapon in addition to a strategic one," it said.
Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, sees Iran as an existential threat. Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the United States, Israel and other potential regional adversaries.
Israeli officials could not immediately be reached for comment about Iran's missile launch.
On Tuesday, the top Israeli general mooted possible military action against Iran as efforts by six world powers to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since last September, amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances.
The deal, which Washington ditched in 2018, imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear activities that extended the time Tehran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to do so. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
New draft legislation proposes a multiple citizenship option and cuts the required residency years before naturalisation
Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
The cyclone had left at least 800,000 people in Myanmar in need of emergency food aid and other assistance
The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelensky would attend the summit
Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Covid-19 has wreaked global devastation and officially killed nearly seven million people, with the true figure believed to be closer to 20 million