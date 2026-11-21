Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said China and Russia oppose a change in Tehran's nuclear doctrine, amid domestic calls for a shift, state media reported.

In an interview published on Saturday, Araghchi told the state-run Iran Daily newspaper that the issue was "broad, serious" and had its own "supporters and opponents".

"Russia and China are also opposed" to a change in Iran's doctrine, he added. Both countries have strategic cooperation agreements with Iran.

"What matters is that, up to this point, our doctrine has not changed, and our official positions remain the same as before," Araghchi said.

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Debate over changing Iran's nuclear doctrine has resurfaced in the country's political circles, particularly among hardliners, following wars with Israel and the United States that saw Iranian nuclear facilities come under heavy attack.

Some advocates of a shift argue that it would pave the way for Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon as a deterrent.

Iran has barred the International Atomic Energy Agency from inspecting its nuclear sites, citing security concerns and blaming the agency for failing to condemn US and Israeli attacks on its nuclear facilities.

Last week, the UN nuclear watchdog urged Iran to take "incremental steps" to allow inspectors to return to key facilities, saying such access was "critical".

Iranian officials continue to cite a fatwa, or religious decree, issued by former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that prohibited the development of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.

"There are those who believe the country's nuclear doctrine should be maintained in its current form, and others who speak of the need to change it. Both sides have their own arguments and rationale," Araghchi said.

Khamenei, was killed in a US-Israeli strike on his compound in central Tehran on February 28, triggering a regional war as Iran responded with missile and drone attacks across the Middle East.

His successor and son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has remained out of public view since his appointment in March, has not issued a decree that would overturn his father's ruling.