Iran rejects US claims on missile programme as 'big lies'
Iran has repeatedly denied it is seeking a nuclear weapon but insists it has the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes
- PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 12:01 PM
- By:
- AFP
Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday dismissed US claims about its missile programme as "big lies", after President Donald Trump claimed Tehran was developing missiles that can strike the United States.
"Whatever they're alleging in regards to Iran's nuclear programme, Iran's ballistic missiles, and the number of casualties during January's unrest, is simply the repetition of 'big lies'," ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on X.