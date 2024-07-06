E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iran: Reformist Pezeshkian wins presidential elections, says state media

The snap elections were originally slated for 2025 but were brought forward after the unexpected death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Iranian reformist presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is surrounded by supporters as he leaves a polling station in Tehran on July 5. — Photo: AFP
Iranian reformist presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is surrounded by supporters as he leaves a polling station in Tehran on July 5. — Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 7:34 AM

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff presidential elections, the state media announced on Saturday.

Officials have counted more tha 12.7 million votes for Pezeshkian about 10.5 million Saeed Jalili.


Iran held the first round of its snap presidential election last week which was marked by a record low turnout.

Only 40 per cent of Iran's 61 million eligible voters cast their ballots in the first round — the lowest turnout in any presidential election since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.


The first round saw Pezeshkian, a sole reformist candidate, leading the polls running against three conservative figures with Jalili coming second and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in third place.

As none of the candidates secured more than 50 per cent of the votes, a runoff round between Pezeshkian and Jalili was held on Friday.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old heart surgeon, earned the support of Iran's main reformist coalition including ex-president Mohammad Khatami and moderate former president Hassan Rouhani.

The snap elections were originally slated for 2025 but were brought forward after the unexpected death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a May helicopter crash.

The ballot comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war, a dispute with the West over Iran's nuclear programme, and domestic discontent over the state of Iran's sanctions-hit economy.

ALSO READ:



More news from World