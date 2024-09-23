Iran ready for nuclear talks at UN 'if other parties willing'

Photo: AFP file

Iran is ready to start nuclear negotiations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York if "other parties are willing", Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday in a video published on his Telegram channel.

The US, under then-President Donald Trump, withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear accord signed in 2015 by Iran and six world powers under which Tehran curbed its disputed nuclear programme in return for a lifting of international sanctions.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the deal have stalled. Iran is still formally part of the deal but has scaled back commitments to honour it due to US sanctions reimposed on the Islamic Republic.

"I will stay in New York for a few more days than the president and will have more meetings with various foreign ministers. We will focus our efforts on starting a new round of talks regarding the nuclear pact," Araqchi said.

The general debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly will open on Tuesday September24, continue through September28 and conclude on September30, according to the UN website.

Araqchi added that messages have been exchanged via Switzerland and a "general declaration of readiness" issued, but cautioned that "current international conditions make the resumption of talks more complicated and difficult than before".

He also said he would not meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "I do not believe it would be expedient to hold such a dialogue. There were such meetings before but there is currently no suitable ground for that. We are still a long way from holding direct talks."