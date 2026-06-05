Earthquake of magnitude 5 jolts southern Iran, says UAE's NCM

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Southern Iran on Friday evening, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake struck at 7.38pm UAE time at a depth of 10km.

The NCM shared the following map that shows the exact location of the tremor:

Last month, a series of nine small earthquakes struck the Pardis area east of Tehran, renewing fears among experts and residents that the Iranian capital could face a major seismic disaster.

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Tehran, a metropolitan area of more than 14 million people, lies near major active faults including the North Tehran, Mosha and Rey fault systems. Iranian experts have repeatedly warned that a major earthquake near the capital could have catastrophic consequences.

Iran is among the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, and memories remain vivid of the 2003 Bam earthquake, which killed more than 30,000 people.