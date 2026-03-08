Iran's president says his remarks were 'misinterpreted by enemy': State TV

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said his remarks were 'misinterpreted by the enemy that seeks to sow division with neighbours,' state TV reported on Sunday, after they were viewed as a decision to suspend attacks on Gulf countries while strikes did not stop.

'It has repeatedly been said we are brothers and must have good relations with neighbours. However, we are forced to retaliate to attacks, but this does not mean we have a dispute with a (neighbouring) country or want to upset their people,' Pezeshkian said.