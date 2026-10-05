Iran's oil minister resigns for personal reasons; acting minister named

The resignation comes as the seven-month-old war between Iran and the US has put pressure on the country's economy

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 5 Oct 2026, 7:45 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments in the US-Iran war]

Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned for personal reasons, and Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the government-owned National Iranian Oil Company, will be acting minister, state media said on Sunday.

Recommended For You

UAE investigation finds flydubai co-pilot tried to carry out terrorist act

UAE investigation finds flydubai co-pilot tried to carry out terrorist act

Sheikh Hamdan visits flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar injured in terror act

Sheikh Hamdan visits flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar injured in terror act

Saudi Arabia says hostile Houthi projectile struck school in Najran, causing damage

Saudi Arabia says hostile Houthi projectile struck school in Najran, causing damage

Flydubai Tel Aviv flight diversion: Why airlines deploy additional pilots on some routes

Flydubai Tel Aviv flight diversion: Why airlines deploy additional pilots on some routes

Won the UAE Lottery? Australian cricketer Brett Lee says don't rush into big decisions

Won the UAE Lottery? Australian cricketer Brett Lee says don't rush into big decisions

 

Mohsen Paknejad, oil minister of the Opec member country since August 2024, resigned as the seven-month-old war between Iran and the US has put pressure on the country's economy.

Mehdi Tabatabaei, communications deputy in the president's office, told state TV that Paknejad resigned for personal reasons "a long time ago" and his resignation was accepted by President Masoud Pezeshkian at Paknejad's insistence.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"With acceptance of Mohsen Paknejad's resignation by Dr. Pezeshkian, Hamid Bovard has been appointed as acting oil minister", Tabatabaei said earlier on Sunday, according to state media.

Before news of his resignation, Paknejad was quoted by state media as saying "revenues of the oil that we have sold are still coming and that will continue God willing".

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Yemen presidential council head announces military ops to retake territory from Houthis

2

Dubai to Abu Dhabi: What will you pay by Etihad Rail train, bus, car and taxi?

3

UAE investigation finds flydubai co-pilot tried to carry out terrorist act

4

Iranian President says country adopts new measures as economic pressure intensifies

5

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Philippine national wins Dh20 million October jackpot