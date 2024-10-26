Iran nuclear facilities not 'impacted' in Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog

The United Nations atomic energy watchdog on Saturday said that Iran's nuclear programme – a source of international controversy – was not affected by Israel's deadly air strike on its arch-rival's military facilities.

"Iran's nuclear facilities have not been impacted," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi wrote on X, urging "prudence and restraint from actions that could jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials."

Israel said it struck military sites in Iran early on Saturday in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on Israel earlier this month, the latest attack in the escalating conflict between the heavily armed rivals.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2am (2230 GMT on Friday).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel had chosen the targets it attacked in Iran based on its national interests, not according to what was dictated by the US.

Netanyahu's office issued the statement in response to what it referred to as a "completely false" local television report that Israel had avoided striking Iranian gas and oil facilities because of US pressure.

The US, Britain and the European Union called for "de-escalation" after Israel on Saturday hit military targets across Iran in deadly retaliatory strikes as Muslim countries and Russia blamed Israel for exacerbating the conflict.

Meanwhile, the UAE has strictly condemned Israel's attack on Iran, expressing "deep concern" over the continuation of escalation and its consequences on regional security and stability.