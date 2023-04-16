Iran: Jail terms for those behind downing of Ukraine flight

Vast ash clouds from eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, cover areas extending over 108,000 square kilometres in volcanic ash and debris
An Iranian court has sentenced an air defence commander allegedly responsible for the deadly downing of a passenger plane amid Iran-US tensions several years ago, a state news agency reported Sunday.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight in January 2020. The missile strike killed all 176 people on board and came as Tehran and Washington teetered on the brink of war.
The Guards commander who officials purport ordered the strike was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the official judiciary news outlet said.
Mizan said the commander did not follow protocols in the moments leading up to the shooting down of the plane. The commander was ordered to pay fines to families of victims, the report added.
Mizan said the court also sentenced two personnel allegedly involved in running the surface-to-air missile system Tor M-1 to one year in prison each.
After a lengthy series of hearings, the court sentenced at least seven other personnel and air defence officers to up to three years in prison. According to Mizan, the verdicts are appealable within 20 days.
The report did not identify any of the defendants by name or further details.
The judiciary news agency also said Iran's government plans to pay $150,000 for each victim to their families. It did not elaborate on how this money will be delivered to the families.
The hearing sessions have faced international criticism since starting in 2021. At that time, an association of the victims’ families also criticized the hearing and cast doubts on the court's legitimacy. The group also alleged that none of the defendants were present at hearings.
Just hours before the shootdown in January 2020, Iran had fired ballistic missiles at American bases in Iraq in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold
Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday