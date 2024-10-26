Iran, Iraq suspend all flights until further notice after Israeli strikes

Iran and Iraq suspended all flights until further notice on Saturday, after Israel announced it was conducting strikes against Iranian military targets early on Saturday.

"Flights on all routes have been cancelled until further notice," the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Organisation said, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

Iraq's transport ministry also suspended flights across all airports until further notice "due to regional tensions," the Iraqi state news agency INA reported.

Israel's strikes in Iran came after an Iranian missile attack on Israel earlier this month.