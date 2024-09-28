E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iran in contact with Hezbollah, allies to determine 'next step' after reports of Nasrallah killing

The Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni has been transferred to a secure location, sources say

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
AFP file used for illustrative purposes
AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 1:40 PM

Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 2:07 PM

Iran is in constant contact with Hezbollah and other regional allies to determine "the next step" following reports of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's killing in an Israeli strike on Friday, sources told Reuters.

The Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni has been transferred to a secure location with heightened security measures in place, they added.


After announcing killing Nasrallah, Israeli military spokesperson said Israel is ready for wider escalation and that its forces are on high alert.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

His death would not only mark an enormous blow to Hezbollah, but also to Iran, whose Revolutionary Guards founded the group in 1982. The Israeli military "eliminated ... Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.

Another top Hezbollah leader - Ali Karaki - was also killed, he added.

The Israeli army's chief of staff said on Saturday it had not emptied its "toolbox" with the targeted killing of Nasrallah.

ALSO READ:


More news from World