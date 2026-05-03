Iran hangs man over killing of security forces volunteer in protests

Iran hanged a man on Sunday who had been convicted of involvement in the killing of a security forces volunteer during anti-government protests, the judiciary said.

"Mehrab Abdollahzadeh's death sentence was carried out this morning after completing the legal formalities," said the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

It said Abdollahzadeh, along with others, was arrested at the scene of street protests in the northwestern city of Urmia, where a farmer "was severely beaten by rioters and tragically martyred".

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The farmer was attending the protests "as a volunteer force to ensure the security of the people", according to Mizan, which did not say when the incident took place.

Mizan published what it said was part of a confession by Abdollahzadeh in which he admitted to "hitting the officer several times in the face".

Abdollahzadeh was sentenced to death under the capital offence "corruption on earth", while two other defendants below 18 years of age were sentenced to imprisonment of unspecified terms.

Iran has in recent weeks carried out multiple executions of people linked to mass protests which broke out before the war with the United States and Israel.

The demonstrations began in late December over rising living costs before spreading nationwide and evolving into anti-government protests that peaked on January 8 and 9.

Iranian authorities said the rallies began peacefully before turning into "foreign-instigated riots" involving killings and vandalism.