Iran says funeral for late Supreme Leader Khamenei to begin July 4, burial set for July 9

Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Iran's slain former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for nearly 37 years before being killed by Israeli and US airstrikes on February 28, will be buried on July 9, state television reported Saturday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, initially scheduled for March but postponed due to the war, will follow three days of funeral ceremonies in capital Tehran beginning July 4 and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7, it said.