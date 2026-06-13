Iran says funeral for late Supreme Leader Khamenei to begin July 4, burial set for July 9

The burial will take place in the late Supreme Leader’s hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, after originally being scheduled for March but being postponed due to the war

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 13 Jun 2026, 3:13 PM
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Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Iran's slain former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for nearly 37 years before being killed by Israeli and US airstrikes on February 28, will be buried on July 9, state television reported Saturday.

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The burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, initially scheduled for March but postponed due to the war, will follow three days of funeral ceremonies in capital Tehran beginning July 4 and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7, it said.

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