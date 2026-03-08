Iran's top diplomat says Iran, not Trump, will elect new leader

Araghchi also said Trump 'should apologise to people of the region and the Iranian people for the killings and destruction they have done against us'

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Mar 2026, 6:54 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Iran's foreign minister said Sunday that the Iranian people, not Donald Trump, will elect their new leader and demanded that the US President apologise for starting the war with Iran.

Recommended For You

JSS Private School earns acclaim at Junk Kouture Festival of Creativity & Circularity

JSS Private School earns acclaim at Junk Kouture Festival of Creativity & Circularity

What do I tell my child?: UAE parents face tough conversations at home

What do I tell my child?: UAE parents face tough conversations at home

Rare 'DD 6' number plate sold for Dh37 million at Dubai's 'Most Noble Number' auction

Rare 'DD 6' number plate sold for Dh37 million at Dubai's 'Most Noble Number' auction

UAE’s e& announces special offers for customers affected by regional conflict

UAE’s e& announces special offers for customers affected by regional conflict

Dubai issues new law on public safety; up to Dh2 million fine

Dubai issues new law on public safety; up to Dh2 million fine

 

"We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs. This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new leader," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC's "Meet the Press," after Trump on Thursday asserted he should have a role in picking Iran's next supreme leader.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Araghchi also said Trump "should apologise to people of the region and the Iranian people for the killings and destruction they have done against us."

ALSO READ