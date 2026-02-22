Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday that he thought there was still a "good chance" his country's standoff with the United States over its nuclear programme could be resolved through diplomacy.

"I believe that still there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the US broadcaster CBS, adding negotiators were "working on the elements of a deal and draft of the text".

As for Iran's uranium enrichment, which the US opposes, Araghchi said: "As a sovereign country, we have every right to decide for ourselves, by ourselves."