Iran FM asks Lebanon's Aoun to save country from 'real foe' after 'bargaining chip' comment

'Based on Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and [is] bombing his country on daily basis,' Araghchi said

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 6 Jun 2026, 8:52 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who had criticised Tehran for interfering in his country, to save Lebanon from its "real foe".

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"Based on Mr. Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and [is] bombing his country on daily basis... Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President," Araghchi wrote on X.

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Aoun said on Friday that Iran was using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with the United States and that Lebanese people were paying the price for Iran's interests.

"Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago," Araghchi posted on X.

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