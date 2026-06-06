Iran FM asks Lebanon's Aoun to save country from 'real foe' after 'bargaining chip' comment

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who had criticised Tehran for interfering in his country, to save Lebanon from its "real foe".

"Based on Mr. Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and [is] bombing his country on daily basis... Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President," Araghchi wrote on X.

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Aoun said on Friday that Iran was using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with the United States and that Lebanese people were paying the price for Iran's interests.

"Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago," Araghchi posted on X.