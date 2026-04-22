Iran executes former nuclear employee on spying charges: NGOs

Iran hanged a man on Wednesday convicted of links to Israel's Mossad spy agency, the judiciary said, with two NGOs based outside the country saying he worked for the Iranian atomic energy organisation.

The execution of Mehdi Farid was the latest in a number of hangings of high-profile convicts in an accelerating trend that has alarmed rights groups.

"Mehdi Farid... was hanged this morning for extensive cooperation with the terrorist spy service Mossad after the case was examined and the final verdict was approved," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, adding that he had been convicted of the capital offence of "corruption on earth".

Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, which monitors executions in Iran, said Farid had been working for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation when he was arrested on May 31, 2023.

It said he was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison but then, in a new trial in July 2025, was sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) also said Farid, 55, was an employee of the atomic energy organisation and that the new trial was a result of an appeal from the prosecutor.

Since executions resumed on March 19 amid the war against the US and Israel, Iranian authorities have executed eight men on charges related to mass protests earlier this year and another eight men who were members of the People's Mujahedin (MEK), an opposition group which is banned in Iran.

Iran also executed an Iranian-Swedish citizen on charges of spying for Israel. Two of the MEK members were executed on similar spying charges, an accusation the group has described as absurd.

"Since the conflict began, the implementation of death sentences has entered a new and worrying stage marked by a complete focus on prisoners with political and security charges and a noticeable acceleration in the implementation of sentences," HRANA said.

Mizan said Farid was a manager in the Passive Defence Organisation, a civil defence body, which issued a statement denying that he had "any membership, responsibility or position" there.

Iranian officials have warned there will be no leniency for anyone deemed to have collaborated with Israel.

A number of top officials were killed in targeted strikes during Israel's June 2025 war against Iran and the latest US-Israeli war, including supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28, the first day of the current conflict.