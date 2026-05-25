Iran executes man for 'carrying out armed attacks' during anti-government protests

Iran on Monday, May 25, executed a man convicted of carrying out armed attacks during the nationwide anti-government protests that peaked in January, the judiciary said.

Abbas Akbari's is the latest in a string of executions by the Islamic republic after it ramped up hangings in security-related cases after the outbreak of war with Israel and the United States on February 28.

"Abbas Akbari... was hanged this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported, describing him as "one of the armed leaders" during protests in the central province of Isfahan.

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According to the report, Akbari "opened fire in the street at security forces" and "was one of the armed leaders of the riots in Nain town in Isfahan province" while carrying a handgun.

He was also accused of attacking the governorate building, security establishments and health centres in Nain.

The judiciary said Akbari had been sentenced to death on charges including "moharebeh" — waging war against God — as well as deliberate destruction of public property "with the intent of confronting the system, disrupting public order and security, and assembly and collusion against national security".

The Supreme Court upheld the sentence following his appeal, and he was executed on Monday morning, Mizan said.

On Sunday, Iran executed a man convicted of espionage in the first reported execution linked to spying accusations during the war.

Iran carries out the second-highest number of executions in the world after China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International.