Iran says Europe to 'suffer consequences of foolish act' after Guards terror listing

Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei warned on Friday that European countries would face consequences after the EU listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

"There is no doubt that the hostile action of the Europeans, who labelled the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, will not go unanswered," Ejei was quoted by state television as saying, adding that "they will suffer the consequences of their foolish act," without elaborating.