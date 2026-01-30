Iran says Europe to 'suffer consequences of foolish act' after Guards terror listing
Labelling the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation will not go unanswered, Ejei was quoted by state television as saying
- PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 3:22 PM
- By:
- AFP
Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei warned on Friday that European countries would face consequences after the EU listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.
"There is no doubt that the hostile action of the Europeans, who labelled the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, will not go unanswered," Ejei was quoted by state television as saying, adding that "they will suffer the consequences of their foolish act," without elaborating.