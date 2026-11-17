[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28].

Bahrain was targeted by a third Iranian drone attack in five days on Tuesday, raising temperatures in the Middle East war as the United States beefs up its military presence.

Explosions boomed across the tiny nation's capital as a mobile-phone alert warned residents, shaken by the first attacks in the Gulf since September, to seek safety.

Bahrain's armed forces said they "confronted, intercepted, and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks today... before they could achieve their objectives", while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted a US-operated radar system.

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"Combat drones belonging to the Revolutionary Guards carried out a precision operation this morning, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain," the Guards' Sepah news website said.

The attack was in response to the "repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones", it added. The Guards also said they had intercepted and captured a US drone south of Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Bahrain, which hosts the US navy's Fifth Fleet, was heavily targeted earlier in the war that started with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February. It had been peaceful for weeks until Iranian drone attacks on Friday and Sunday.

The latest attack came as the US moved the USS Theodore Roosevelt into the region, bringing the number of American carrier strike groups in the region to three.

The deployment adds to an already large US naval presence, which includes two other carriers — the George H.W. Bush and the George Washington — and more than a dozen destroyers.

Drone attacks have resumed ahead of this week's unprecedented trilateral summit between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will discuss "world peace" at the talks in Shenzhen, according to China. Trump has said he plans to discuss the Iran war at the meeting.

Also on Tuesday, Iran rebuked Bahrain over Monday's sentencing of 64 people to life in prison on terror charges, calling it a "violation of human rights" and denying any links to the defendants.

'Pushing the envelope'

Andreas Krieg of London-based risk consultancy MENA analytica called the flare-up a "deliberate testing of boundaries rather than an immediate return to full-scale warfare".

"Both Washington and Tehran are pushing the envelope, probing each other's red lines and trying to establish how far they can escalate without provoking a response that spirals beyond their control."

"Bahrain is particularly significant because Iran is demonstrating that the costs of American military action need not remain confined to Iranian territory," he added.

"Bahrain is the most vulnerable because of its geographic exposure," said Krieg. "It has no strategic depth and all high value targets are concentrated in a small geographic area."

Since September, the conflict had mainly been restricted to the area around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with the US blockading Iranian ports and Tehran attempting to control the oil shipping route.

Tehran has insisted that Washington meet conditions including the release of frozen assets abroad, sanctions relief and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for reopening the strait.

Trump's Republican Party suffered major losses in midterm congressional elections that both the president and Vice President JD Vance blamed on the Iran war, which has sharply driven up prices and is widely unpopular in the United States.

Washington has appeared to dial back threats of renewed strikes in the wake of the midterms, but Trump said last week that a deal with Iran on ending the war was unnecessary.