Iran says draft US deal includes oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release

Iran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels, while the US lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports under the deal

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 14 Jun 2026, 3:05 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

A senior Iranian official told Reuters a final draft of the memorandum of understanding with the US covered a range of issues, from Tehran’s nuclear work to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and US waivers on oil sanctions, with a final deal to be discussed in the 60 days following agreement by the two sides.

Recommended For You

Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed, Pakistan says; agreement ‘very close'

Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed, Pakistan says; agreement ‘very close'

Iran says signing of memorandum for peace with US will not be on June 14

Iran says signing of memorandum for peace with US will not be on June 14

Deal with Iran to be signed on June 14; Hormuz will be open to all, says Trump

Deal with Iran to be signed on June 14; Hormuz will be open to all, says Trump

US shoots down one-way attack drones from Iran heading towards Hormuz

US shoots down one-way attack drones from Iran heading towards Hormuz

Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after Israeli warning

Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after Israeli warning

 

The Iranian official said the draft memorandum included the following:

Strait of Hormuz

Iran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels, while the U.S. lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports. The lifting of the US blockade would begin immediately after the memorandum is signed and be completed within 30 days.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Financial

The US agrees not to impose any new sanctions on Iran until a final deal is reached.

Following a final agreement, all US and UN sanctions on Iran would be lifted according to an agreed timetable.

The US will waive oil sanctions on Iran for a specified period, allowing Tehran to sell oil and receive revenue.

The US agrees to release $25 billion of Iran’s frozen assets, including via direct cash transfers, cooperation among regional countries, and financial credit lines.

Washington, in coordination with its regional allies, would prepare a reconstruction and development plan for Iran to be negotiated and agreed with Tehran within 60 days.

Nuclear weapons

Tehran agrees that it will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons.

Pending a final agreement, Iran would maintain the current status of its nuclear programme, refraining from further uranium enrichment and expansion of nuclear facilities.

The United States agrees to allow Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium on Iranian soil under a future comprehensive agreement.

Iran’s nuclear programme, uranium enrichment activities and mechanisms for handling its stockpile of highly enriched uranium would be negotiated within 60 days of the memorandum and addressed in a final agreement.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Deal with Iran to be signed on June 14; Hormuz will be open to all, says Trump

2

Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed, Pakistan says; agreement ‘very close'

3

Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to finalise US-Iran deal: Reuters

4

Trump hints at US-Iran peace deal signing over weekend in Europe

5

5 Indian Air Force members killed as military transport plane crashes in Assam's Jorhat