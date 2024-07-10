Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery

The airstrike hit the tents of displaced families outside a school, killing at least 29 people, most of them women and children
An Iranian court has sentenced two convicted robbers to death after finding them guilty of the capital offence of "enmity against God", the judiciary said on Wednesday.
A third defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his part in the April 8 robbery on a north Tehran highway, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
"Branch 28 of Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced two of the defendants in the case to death on the charge of Moharebeh (enmity against God) through using cold weapons in order to take people's property and create insecurity," Mizan said.
All three convicts can appeal to Iran's Supreme Court.
Iran executes more people a year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups, including Amnesty International.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights said at least 249 people, including 10 women, were executed in Iran in the first six months of 2024.
The airstrike hit the tents of displaced families outside a school, killing at least 29 people, most of them women and children
While Europe's main stock markets were dragged down by political uncertainty in France, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in US edged to all-time highs
The billionaire appears to have zeroed in on two US senators, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
He spoke about the 'moment in history', making almost none of the verbal stumbles that made the June 27 debate so painful for his supporters to watch
The situation affected an estimated 35-50 Indians, of whom 10 had already been brought home, said an official
The October session will look at ways to include more women in decision-making, and have more women judges in canonical processes
Under its dual system of clerical and republican rule, the president cannot usher in any major policy shift on Iran's nuclear programme or foreign policy
Much of the focus will be on Biden as some in his own Democratic Party call for him to drop his run for a second term