Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery

Image used for illustrative purpose only. AFP File

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 5:35 PM

An Iranian court has sentenced two convicted robbers to death after finding them guilty of the capital offence of "enmity against God", the judiciary said on Wednesday.

A third defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his part in the April 8 robbery on a north Tehran highway, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

"Branch 28 of Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced two of the defendants in the case to death on the charge of Moharebeh (enmity against God) through using cold weapons in order to take people's property and create insecurity," Mizan said.