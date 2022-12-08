Iran carries out first execution over Amini protests

Two bodies were recovered on Saturday and a further seven bodies were found when the rescue mission was resumed on Sunday morning
On Thursday, Iran hanged a man convicted of wounding a paramilitary force member, the judiciary said — the first known execution it has carried out over nearly three months of protests.
"Mohsen Shekari, a rioter who blocked Sattar Khan Street in Tehran on September 25 and wounded one of the security guards with a machete, was executed this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
Demonstrations have swept Iran for nearly three months since Mahsa Amini died, after her arrest by the notorious morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.
The authorities, who have struggled to contain the protests, describe them as "riots".
The revolutionary court in Tehran heard Shekari had been arrested after hitting the member of the Basij paramilitary force in the shoulder — an injury that required 13 stitches, Mizan Online said.
The judiciary said Shekari was found guilty of fighting and drawing a weapon "with the intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing the order and security of society".
The Basij is a state-sanctioned volunteer force.
On Tuesday, an Iranian court sentenced five people to death by hanging for killing a Basij member.
The judgement brought to 11 the number of people in Iran sentenced to death in connection with the protests, in what Amnesty International has branded as "sham trials".
