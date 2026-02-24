At least 4 killed as army helicopter crashes in central Iran

The helicopter came down in the city of Dorcheh, causing a fire that was put out by emergency services

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 24 Feb 2026, 11:25 AM UPDATED: Tue 24 Feb 2026, 11:34 AM
An Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit market in the central province of Isfahan on Tuesday, killing the pilot, co-pilot and two merchants, state media reported.

The helicopter came down in the city of Dorcheh, causing a fire that was put out by emergency services, the reports added.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and lacking original spare parts for maintenance.

Last week, a US-built F-4 fighter belonging to Iran's regular air force crashed in the western province of Hamadan, killing one pilot during a training flight.

