Iran agrees to safe passage through Hormuz strait for two weeks 'if attacks halted'

The nation's Supreme National Security Council said in a separate statement the negotiations were set to last two weeks but could be 'extended by mutual agreement of the parties'

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Apr 2026, 3:47 AM
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Iran said Wednesday it would guarantee safe passage for maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, announcing that the pause would be used for talks with the United States on ending the war, starting Friday in Islamabad.

"For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.

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The Islamic republic's Supreme National Security Council said in a separate statement the negotiations were set to last two weeks but could be "extended by mutual agreement of the parties."

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