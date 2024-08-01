Indians advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon amid tensions

Poeple check flight information boards at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, on July 30. — Photo: Reuters

Amid escalating tensions in the region, Indian nationals are urged to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon.

The Indian Embassy in Beirut issued a travel advisory early Thursday morning, urging its citizens to exercise caution.

Those who are already in Lebanon are urged to "restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut".

The mission could be reached via e-mail cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or through the emergency phone number +96176860128, it added.

The US also issued a similar notice on Wednesday. The US State Department raised its travel advisory to Lebanon to level four, which says "Do Not Travel", and urged Americans in Lebanon to depart if possible.

Tensions have escalated in the region after a rocket attack on Israel-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children on a football pitch. In response to the attack — which was blamed on Hezbollah but the latter denied — the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said a top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in a strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later, another strike early on Wednesday killed Hezbollah ally Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, stoking fears that the Gaza war could spill over.