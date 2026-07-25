28 Indian sailors rescued after attack on tanker near Iran, India Embassy confirms

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India's Embassy in Tehran has confirmed that 28 Indian sailors were rescued after an attack on a tanker near Iran, saying that it had been maintaining active contact with local officials to ensure the crew's well-being.

The diplomatic mission stressed that all Indian crew members aboard the vessel "are safe", and that diplomatic officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation in the region. "The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities," the embassy's statement read.

Tehran's ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, commended his country's role in saving the sailors, clarifying that their vessel, a Mozambican-flagged LPG tanker named DISHA, came under attack by "hostile forces" on Friday, July 24, while entering the territorial waters of Iran and immediately sent a distress call to the Iranian Coast Guard.

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"In response, the relevant Iranian maritime and rescue authorities were deployed to the scene without delay and promptly initiated rescue operations," he added.

All crew members, including the 28 Indian nationals onboard, he clarified, were rescued safely following a coordinated operation by Iranian authorities.

In his comments, Fathali also reiterated Iran's commitment to ensuring maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf, describing the waterways as strategically significant for global commerce. "We firmly believe that the security of this strategically significant waterway should be maintained through cooperation among the regional states, on the basis of mutual trust, shared responsibility, and respect for international law."

Commenting on the regional security situation, he said "Experience has repeatedly demonstrated that the presence and intervention of extra-regional military forces have not enhanced security in the region; rather, they have contributed to heightened tensions and greater instability."