Indian embassy in Riyadh says one national dead, 2 injured after Saudi airport attack

Three residents and a Saudi citizen were killed in two separate targeting incidents in the Eastern Province and Dammam on Wednesday, October 21, authorities said

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 22 Oct 2026, 2:28 PM
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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh took to X to say that one Indian national is among the two that have died in the attack on Dammam airport.

Two other Indian nationals have also been injured in the attack. Eight people were injured in total, including one Saudi national, one Nepali, and two nationals from India, Yemen and Bangladesh each. Injuries range from minor to critical.

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Three residents and a Saudi citizen were killed in two separate targeting incidents in the Eastern Province and Dammam on Wednesday, October 21, authorities said, as attacks on the kingdom have intensified since an escalation of hostilities with the Iran-backed Houthi group in neighbouring Yemen.

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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in the notice: "We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured."

Early on Thursday, October 22, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) said that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was targeted by an attack Wednesday evening.

An Indian resident and a Saudi citizen were killed. "The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed. Further updates will be provided," the Saudi authority stated.

Gaca confirmed operations have resumed in King Fahd Airport.

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