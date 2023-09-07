In Gaza, little gold coins help the poor to save

A draft order due to laid before parliament will allow Wagner's assets to be categorised as terrorist property and seized, the ministry said in a statement
A Gaza dentist has developed ultra-lightweight gold coins to allow people without much money to access to one of the most widely used savings methods across the Middle East.
"The idea stemmed from the community's need to own gold amid the difficult living conditions the people live in," said Ahmed Hamdan, who developed the coins, which range in weight from half a gramme to 10 grammes.
"We have made gold available to people of all categories, gold that even the poor and those with low income can get some," Hamdan said.
The 21-carat-gold coin, which bears the image of the Dome of the Rock shrine in Jerusalem on one face with the word Palestine underneath, is licensed and stamped by the Ministry of Economy in Gaza, run by the Islamist Hamas group since 2007.
However Osama Nofal, the head of policy at Gaza Economy Ministry, stressed the coins were not legal tender.
"It mustn't be interpreted as if it were a future currency. It is no more than a way of saving," he said.
Palestinians have no currency of their own and use the euro, US dollar, Israeli shekel, and Jordanian dinar in their daily lives. As in many parts of the Middle East, mistrust of banks means many people prefer to keep their savings in gold.
Gaza is home to 2.3 Palestinians and nearly half of them are unemployed. Citing security concerns, both Israel and Egypt maintain restrictions along their frontiers with the territory.
Adel Al Rafati, a public servant, bought 3.5 grammes throughout the past three months and is happy with his new growing insurance.
"I can't buy heavy grammes, but these tiny grams are easier to get. I can save because gold is a safer haven than other currencies," he said outside the gold store.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10km
Leaders from the ruling front and the opposition accuse the other of trying to exploit the situation after a G20 Summit dinner invitation by the Rashtrapati Bhavan referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'President of Bharat'
Around 1,000 people working at the park are worried about losing their jobs
Makers say the game will be played for decades to come as new narratives are bolted on to it, expanding the current story that already takes more than 100 hours to complete
Subhas Nair, an outspoken musician of Indian descent, was found guilty of attempting to promote ill will between different ethnic and religious groups
The shooting has provoked national anger in Morocco
The investment would come in the mining, agriculture and information technology sectors, says Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar