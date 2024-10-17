'I saw my brother burning': Family of Palestinian man burned alive in Israeli air strike recalls 'horrific' scene

Shaban Al Dalou was killed in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza. Photo: Instagram

When Israel struck Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza, during the early hours of Monday, videos of the attack and fire were widely shared on social media.

Footage of the aftermath showed Shaban Al Dalou, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, lying on his back amid burning debris and waving his arms as flames raged all around him.

The family of Shaban, seen being burned to death in footage broadcast worldwide, recounted their indescribable feelings as flames engulfed the camp. The 19-year-old Palestinian had been sharing videos and photos on social media, documenting life in war-torn Gaza, with the hope that his family would one day escape.

Vivid footage of the incident has resonated strongly at a time when Israel faces concern from allies about its conduct of the war in Gaza. The US State Department has described the incident as "horrific".

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. A still image taken from a video shows Palestinian Shaban Al Dalou lying on his back amid burning debris. Photo: Reuters

Three other people died, including Dalou's mother Ala'a Abdel Nasser al-Dalou, 37.

"I can't describe the feeling. I saw my brother burning in front of me and my mother was burning," said Dalou's younger brother Mohammed, 17, who said he ran out of the tent when he heard the blast.

The initial scene was filmed by several witnesses in video which was posted online and appeared around the world in news reports. Reuters was able to verify the time and location of two of the videos of the incident by matching structures, debris, and benches.

Mohammed, the brother of Palestinian Shaban Al Dalou, who was burnt to death in an Israeli strike.

A journalist contracted by Reuters who reached the scene later filmed a rescue worker lifting Dalou's charred body wrapped in a blanket.

Israel claimed the attack targeted a Hamas command and control centre at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, and that it is investigating the cause of the blaze but believes it was probably set by a secondary explosion.

Israeli officials have not said what might have caused a secondary explosion to ignite the tents.

A boy looks on at the site of an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people at Al-Aqsa hospital

Israel's military claimed it had "conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a command and control centre in the area of a parking lot" next to the hospital.

"The IDF is taking numerous steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the Israeli military said.

In one of the videos Reuters reviewed, a series of more than 20 small bangs were audible amid the fire, as well as two small explosions that sent showers of sparks flying. A medic at the hospital told Reuters those blasts were caused by cooking gas canisters exploding, which Reuters could not immediately independently confirm.

People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people at Al-Aqsa hospital.

People in flames