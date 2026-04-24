'I am healthy': Israeli PM says he was treated for malignant tumor in prostate

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he had a minor medical issue with his prostate that was completely treated, adding that he was in "an excellent physical condition".

"I am healthy. Thank God. It's behind me," he said on X.

Remarks by Netanyahu who launched the strikes on Iran on February 28, alongside the US, came while Israel is fighting Tehran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon. Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire for three weeks.

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The Prime Minister revealed the results of his annual medical report with the public, saying that he requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, "in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel."

Netanyahu went on to disclose more information on his heatlh condition. "A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring. '

During the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in his prostate. "Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever," according to him.

Upon advices from doctors, he underwent a targeted treatment that removed the problem. "I went to a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot disappeared completely," he said, extending his thanks to the medical teams at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

Last month, rumours surfaced concerning the health of the 76-year-old prime minister, claiming that he was dead. He answered to these reports by publishing a short video making light of them.

"I'm dead for coffee," he said sarcastically as he received a steaming cup at a cafe outside Jerusalem, employing a colloquial Hebrew expression meaning to love something to death.