Houthis say they launched missile at Israeli-owned tanker near Saudi Arabia's Yanbu

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday they launched a missile towards the Liberia-flagged Israeli-owned tanker 'Scarlet Ray' ship near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Sunday that a the tanker reported an explosion nearby, southwest of Yanbu.

A vessel reported "a splash in close proximity from an unknown projectile and heard a loud bang", the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that the vessel's crew were all safe and it was continuing to its next voyage.

In a later update, Ambrey said it assessed the vessel to be "aligned with" the targets of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis' profile given that it was publicly Israeli-owned.

Since 2023, the Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea that they deem to be affiliated with Israel in what they describe as support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia led a coalition that launched a military campaign in Yemen from early 2015 to support the Gulf-backed government against the Houthis, who had seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The coalition has in the past foiled attempted assaults using explosive-laden boats it says were launched by the Houthis.