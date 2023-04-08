Houthi official says Saudi Arabia freed 13 detainees ahead of wider Yemen prisoner swap

It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water
An official of Yemen's Houthi movement said on Saturday the group had received 13 detainees released by Saudi Arabia in exchange for a Saudi detainee freed earlier, ahead of a wider prisoners exchange agreed by the warring sides.
Houthi official Abdul Qader al-Mortada said on Twitter the 13 detainees had arrived in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi group that has been battling a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia since 2015.
The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Saudi and Omani envoys are planning to visit Yemen's capital Sanaa next week to negotiate a permanent ceasefire deal with Iran-aligned Houthi officials and end an eight-year-old conflict there, two people involved in the talks said.
The move signals that regional rifts are easing after rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore relations last month following years of hostility and backing opposite sides in Middle Eastern conflicts, including Yemen.
It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water
Also shared: Crashes and road-rage incidents, one such video in 2021 showed a Tesla driving at high speed in a residential area hitting a child riding a bike
A number of images of former US president have been doing the rounds on social media
More than three years after Covid-19 first surfaced, heated debate still rages around the origins of the pandemic
US backing for Ukraine's Maidan protestors and coup in Kyiv led to taking relations to an all-time low, says Russian president
Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts
Representative Dave Dobos steps down after MIT confirms to news outlet in state that he attended the prestigious university in the 1970s and 1980 but did not receive a degree
The indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water reactors of 700MW each in fleet mode will be installed in towns in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana states