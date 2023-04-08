Houthi official says Saudi Arabia freed 13 detainees ahead of wider Yemen prisoner swap

Envoys of Oman and Saudi are planning to visit Sanaa next week to negotiate a permanent ceasefire deal

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 10:36 PM

An official of Yemen's Houthi movement said on Saturday the group had received 13 detainees released by Saudi Arabia in exchange for a Saudi detainee freed earlier, ahead of a wider prisoners exchange agreed by the warring sides.

Houthi official Abdul Qader al-Mortada said on Twitter the 13 detainees had arrived in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi group that has been battling a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia since 2015.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Saudi and Omani envoys are planning to visit Yemen's capital Sanaa next week to negotiate a permanent ceasefire deal with Iran-aligned Houthi officials and end an eight-year-old conflict there, two people involved in the talks said.

The move signals that regional rifts are easing after rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore relations last month following years of hostility and backing opposite sides in Middle Eastern conflicts, including Yemen.