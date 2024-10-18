Hezbollah to 'escalate war with Israel' after death of Hamas leader

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Khiam on October 17, amid the continuing war between Irsael and Hezbollah. Photo: AFP

The Hezbollah group in Lebanon said on Friday it was moving to a new and escalating phase in its war against Israel while Iran said "the spirit of resistance will be strengthened" after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the escalation "will be reflected in the developments and events of the coming days".

Sinwar, a mastermind of the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the Gaza war, was killed during an operation by Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian enclave on Wednesday, a pivotal event in the year-long conflict.

Western leaders said his death offered an opportunity for the conflict to end, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war would go on until the hostages seized by Hamas were returned.

"Today, we have settled the score. Today, evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement after the death was confirmed on Thursday.

"To the dear hostage families, I say: This is an important moment in the war. We will continue in full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home."

Sinwar, who was named as Hamas' overall leader following the assassination of political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, was believed to have been hiding in the warren of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza over the past two decades.

He was killed during a gun battle in southern Gaza on Wednesday by Israeli troops who were initially unaware that they had caught their country's number one enemy, Israeli officials said.