Hezbollah says fires rocket salvo at a military base in northern Israel

Israeli emergency services says a man killed by shrapnel near the city of Acre
An Israeli inspects the damage at the site of a rocket attack, fired from Lebanon, in Kibbutz of Maagan Michael, south of Haifa, on October 22, 2024. — AFP
Hezbollah said it fired rockets at northern Israel, including at a military base near the city of Haifa on Saturday after the Israeli army reported a barrage of projectiles launched from Lebanon.
A "large salvo" of advanced rockets hit a military base east of Haifa, said Hezbollah, which has vowed to intensify attacks on Israel weeks into an all-out war that erupted on September 23.
The Iran-backed group also said it fired a rocket salvo on the northern town of Safed after the Israeli army reported 115 projectiles launched from Lebanon targeting the country on Saturday.
The projectiles were fired mainly into northern Israel, with sirens blaring across the region at regular intervals.
Israeli emergency services said a man was killed by shrapnel near the port city of Acre.
Five people were injured in Kiryat Ata, in the Haifa district, mostly from shrapnel injuries, said a spokesperson for emergency service provider Magen David Adom.
A rocket damaged a three-storey building and destroyed cars in Kiryat Ata, with firefighting teams and ambulances dispatched to the area, AFP footage showed.
The north Israel attacks came as Israel said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the central Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday.
Netanyahu's office said the Israeli premier and his wife were not in Caesarea during the drone attack and "there were no injuries".
The Iran-backed Hezbollah on Friday said it was opening a new "escalatory phase" in its war with Israel.
Late last month, Israel dramatically stepped up its air strikes on Lebanon and sent in ground forces after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges.
Lebanon's health ministry said two people were killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike on a vital highway north of Beirut, in the first attack on the area since Hezbollah and Israel started trading fire last year.
Since late September, the war has left at least 1,418 people dead in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, though the real toll is likely higher.