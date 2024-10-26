Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israel's military bases

An Israeli inspects the damage at the site of a rocket attack, fired from Lebanon, in Kibbutz of Maagan Michael, south of Haifa on October 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

Hezbollah said it fired rockets at five residential areas in northern Israel on Saturday, as the Israeli army said the Iran-backed group fired about 80 projectiles across the border, AFP reported.

In a series of statements, AFP quoted Hezbollah as claiming "rocket salvos" on five residential areas in northern Israel, including the outskirts of Krayot near Haifa.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Hezbollah group said on Saturday that it launched a drone attack against Israel's Tel Nof airbase, south of Tel Aviv, and had also targeted an intelligence base in the northern Israeli city of Safed with a rocket salvo, Reuters reported.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted a year ago when the Lebanese armed group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, at the start of the Gaza war.

It has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel bombing southern Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah's top leaders, and sending ground troops across the border. Hezbollah for its part has fired rockets deeper into Israel.