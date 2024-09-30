Hezbollah deputy chief to make address after Nasrallah killed

Republican presidential candidate calls Harris 'mentally impaired' and 'mentally disabled'
Hezbollah's deputy chief will make an address at 12pm Beirut time (9am GMT) on Monday, the Lebanese group's Al-Manar television channel announced, the first such speech since an Israeli strike killed leader Hassan Nasrallah.
"Watch the speech of his eminence Hezbollah deputy secretary-general Sheikh Naim Qassem at 12pm Beirut time," the television channel announced. Details of Nasrallah's funeral have not yet been officially announced.
On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader Nasrallah. The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people".
This came after Israel military claimed that it killed the Hezbollah chief. "Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed that the Hezbollah chief had been "eliminated" following strikes Friday on the Lebanese capital.
ALSO READ:
Republican presidential candidate calls Harris 'mentally impaired' and 'mentally disabled'
Delegates, including from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, exited the room as the Israeli PM took the rostrum for his address
The Northern Lights project plans to take CO2 emissions captured at factory smokestacks in Europe and inject them into geological reservoirs under the seabed
Pontiff says an increase in foreign aid could help stem the flow of refugees and migrants seeking to enter Europe
The Norwegian-Indian man, Rinson Jose, is founder of a Bulgarian company that was reportedly part of the pager supply chain
The Israeli military said fighter jets eliminated Mohammed Srur the commander of Hezbollah's air unit in Beirut
The Indian Army soldier was stationed in the Golan Heights under a UN peacekeeping mission
Trump's plans to bring back huge tariffs on foreign imports will hurt middle class Americans in their wallets, says Democratic presidential candidate