Hezbollah chief warns Israel over 'hundreds' of truce violations

Debris lies at the site of the aftermath of an Israeli strike in Tayr Debba in southern Lebanon, January 11, 2025. Photo: Reuters File

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group on Saturday accused Israel of hundreds of violations of a ceasefire, to be fully implemented by next week, and warned against testing "our patience".

His remarks came during a visit to Lebanon by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called for Israel to end military operations and "occupation" in the south, almost two months into the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

Guterres on Friday said UN peacekeepers had also found more than 100 weapons caches belonging "to Hezbollah or other armed groups".

Naim Qassem, the Hezbollah leader, called "on the Lebanese state to be firm in confronting violations, now numbering more than hundreds. This cannot continue," he said in a televised speech.

"We have been patient with the violations to give a chance to the Lebanese state responsible for this agreement, along with the international sponsors, but I call on you not to test our patience," Qassem said.

Under the November 27 ceasefire accord, which ended two months of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese army has 60 days to deploy alongside peacekeepers from the UNIFIL mission in south Lebanon as the Israeli army withdraws.

At the same time, Hezbollah is required to pull its forces north of the Litani River, around 30km from the border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure it has in the south.

Qassem's speech came as Guterres met Lebanon's new President Joseph Aoun, the former army chief who has vowed that the state would have "a monopoly" on bearing weapons.