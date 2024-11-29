Hezbollah chief says group achieved 'divine victory' against Israel

Photo: Reuters

The head of Lebanese group Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said in a televised address on Friday that the group had scored a "divine victory" against Israel even greater than that declared after the two foes last fought in 2006.

It was Qassem's first address since a ceasefire deal this week ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict left much of Lebanon's south, east and the suburbs of its capital in ruins, and Israeli strikes eliminated much of Hezbollah's military leadership.

Qassem also said that Hezbollah approved a ceasefire deal with Israel earlier this week "with our heads held high", adding that those who bet that the group would be weakened have lost their bet.

He added that there will be high level of coordination between the group and the Lebanese army to implement the deal..