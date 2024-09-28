Hashem Safieddine possible successor to slain Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

Hashem Safieddine (left). Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 8:18 PM

Hashem Safieddine, a potential successor to his slain cousin Hassan Nasrallah, is one of Hezbollah's most prominent figures and has deep religious and family ties to Iran.

Safieddine bears a striking resemblance to his charismatic maternal cousin Nasrallah but is several years his junior, aged in his late 50s or early 60s.

A source close to Hezbollah, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the grey-bearded, bespectacled Safieddine was the "most likely" candidate for the party's top job.

The United States and Saudi Arabia put Safieddine, who is a member of Hezbollah's powerful decision-making Shura Council, on their respective lists of designated "terrorists" in 2017.

The US Treasury described him as "a senior leader" in Hezbollah and "a key member" of its executive.

While Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem automatically takes over the Hezbollah leadership after Nasrallah's death, the Shura Council must meet to elect a new secretary-general.

Strong ties with Iran

Safieddine has strong ties with Iran after undertaking religious studies in the holy city of Qom.

His son is married to the daughter of General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm who was killed in a 2020 US strike in Iraq.

Unlike Nasrallah, who lived in hiding for years, Safieddine has appeared openly at recent political and religious events.

Usually presenting a calm demeanour, he has upped the fiery rhetoric during the funerals of Hezbollah fighters killed in nearly a year of cross-border clashes with Israel.

Nasrallah said his forces were acting in support of Palestinian group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

Amal Saad, a Lebanese researcher on Hezbollah based at Cardiff University, said that for years people have been saying that Safieddine was "the most likely successor" to Nasrallah.